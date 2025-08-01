Police in Derry have seized suspected cannabis plants after responding to an assault

Police in Derry have said they have seized suspected cannabis plants when responding to an incident in the city on Thursday afternoon, July 31.

A PSNI spokesperson said Local Policing Team officers initially responded to a report shortly before 4.30pm of an assault in the area.

When dealing with the incident, the PSNI noted a strong smell of what they believed to be cannabis coming from a property. When they checked inside the property they found a number of suspected cannabis plants being grown.

As part of enquiries into the incident, with assistance from Waterside Neighbourhood Team colleagues, two men were arrested. Both have since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

The PSNI said that enquiries are ongoing into both matters.

Police said they are appealing to anyone with information about suspected drugs-activity to call the non-emergency number 101, or report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/