Police in Derry responded close to 170 emergency calls over the weekend

Over the weekend, officers responded to close to 170 emergency and priority calls from Friday morning ( July 26) to just before midnight on Sunday (July 28).

These calls included a wide range of issues, including domestic-related incidents, assault and criminal damage, concern for safety calls, missing person reports and traffic/vehicle-related incidents.

Chief Inspector Watt said: "This past weekend saw our officers deal with a wide range of matters, many involving people experiencing a crisis in their lives and in need of immediate help. We worked with partner agencies, including health sector colleagues, in relation to some of these calls. We encourage anyone who finds themselves in a situation where they need help to call us on 101; always 999 in an emergency.”

Chief Inspector Watt added: "Unfortunately, some of our officers were assaulted when responding to calls, which is completely unacceptable. Our officers are here to help and the job they do should never be taken for granted.”

On Sunday afternoon, July 28, police attended an address in the vicinity of Strand Road where they detected and seized suspected Class B drugs. A man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences and bailed to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

Later, on Sunday evening, police on patrol in the Galliagh area stopped with a male in the area. Officers subsequently seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs. The male has since been charged with offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court next month. As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible, and we’re urging anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to report it to us on the non-emergency number 101. You can also provide information anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"

