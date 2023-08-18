Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing Derry man
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Gareth Morrin and continue to appeal for information in relation to his whereabouts.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST
Gareth, aged 35, was last seen at around 2am on Thursday, 17th August, in Derry city centre.
He is around 5ft 7in tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a black hat with red writing.
If you know of Gareth’s whereabouts, or have any information please contact police as soon as possible.
Call the police on 101 quoting reference number 217 of 17/08/23.