Gareth Morrin

Gareth, aged 35, was last seen at around 2am on Thursday, 17th August, in Derry city centre.

He is around 5ft 7in tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a black hat with red writing.

If you know of Gareth’s whereabouts, or have any information please contact police as soon as possible.