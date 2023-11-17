Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman in Derry
Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of Emilie Coyle who was last seen in the city on Wednesday, 15th November at approximately 3pm in the Foyle Road area.
Emilie is approximately 5'7" in height, slim build with long brown hair. Emilie was last seen wearing a chequered coat, long pink scarf, blue denim jeans and long brown boots.We are appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen Emilie to call 101 and quote serial number 1856 16/11/23.