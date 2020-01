Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding injuries caused to a man in the Great James Street area of Derry last night (Tuesday 31st December).

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the man was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to life threatening.

Two males, aged 30 and 16-years-old, have been arrested as part of the investigation and are currently in police custody.

The spokesperson said there are no further details at this stage.