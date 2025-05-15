Police investigating a fire in a play park in Derry

Police have said they are investigating a fire at a play park in Strathfoyle that occurred on Wednesday May 14, and are appealing for witnesses and information.

A spokesperson for the PSNI stated that enquiries are underway to establish what happened. The police believe the incident happened at around 10:30pm, police are currently treating the incident as arson.

They added that damage was caused to some of the park equipment.

Police also encouraged anyone who was in the area last night and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have relevant footage to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 390 of 15/05/25 or submit a report via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/