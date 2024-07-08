Police investigation after paint is thrown on Walker’s Plinth on Derry's Walls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Derry are investigating criminal damage caused to Walker's Plinth on the city's Walls after paint was thrown at it.

The incident was reported to police at around 11.30am this morning, Monday, July 8, and is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime.Enquiries are ongoing and police appeal to anyone with information or footage which may assist the investigation to call 101, quoting reference 491 of 08/07/24.

Or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.