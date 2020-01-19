Police seek help to trace missing teenager Caitlin Brown

Police in Derry are seeking the public's help to try and find a local teenager.

Officers said they are concerned about 17 year old Caitlin Brown, who was last seen around 9pm on Friday last, 17th January near Francis Street in the City.

Caitlin is described as 5ft 6, of slim build with long brown hair.

She was wearing a dark denim jacket with 'Weekend' written on it, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone with information regarding her current whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 2026 17/1/20.