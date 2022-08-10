Polish, Mexican and Finnish artists for International Choir Festival in Derry

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finnish a cappella sensation Rajaton will perform on Friday October 21 in the Millennium Forum. They will perform in Derry for the first time showcasing a mix of musical styles, ranging from pop to jazz to classical music.

On Thursday October 20, the festival has announced that the world-class Polish Radio Choir will perform in the Guildhall. This choral ensemble will present a unique concert of contemporary compositions by some of Poland’s most renowned composers, set to the poetry of some of the most influential and revered Polish Romantics, in this ‘Year of Polish Romanticism’.

Award-winning and internationally-renowned Derry chamber choir Codetta will return to the festival for a late-night performance of Duruflé’s Requiem on Friday October 21. Codetta will be joined by members of the Opera Studio Beckmann (Mexico) for an evening of choral music in St. Eugene’s Cathedral, conducted by Artistic Director of the Festival, Dónal Doherty.

On Thursday October 20, the festival has announced that the world-class Polish Radio Choir will perform in the Guildhall

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is thrilled to support the City of Derry International Choir Festival thanks to The National Lottery players. Congratulations to the Festival team on curating this exciting programme of choral music. I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy!”

In addition to a full programme of live events, the festival is also now inviting submissions for its 2022 Virtual Choral Trail. One of the most recent additions to the programme, this digital version of choral performance began in response to the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020 and has since become a hugely successful element in the festival’s annual programme, with 70 choirs from across the world taking part last year.

Choirs are asked to submit short video performances for presentation on the festival’s social media channels during festival week.

Tickets are now on sale for all events with early bird and group deals available. All tickets are available from Millennium Forum Box Office on 02871 264 455 or www.millenniumforum.co.uk.

Finnish a cappella sensation ‘Rajaton’ will perform on Friday October 21 in the Millennium Forum.