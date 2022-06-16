Pop-up Covid vaccination clinic in Derry this weekend

Located on the second floor of the popular city centre retail complex, next to the escalators, the pop-up vaccination clinic will run from 11am to 5pm on Saturday June 25, and will provide first dose, second dose and booster jabs of the Pfizer vaccine to all those eligible from age 5+. No booking is required, but ID must be provided.

The Western Trust’s Senior Manager for Health Improvement and Involvement, Siobhan O’Donnell, has called on all those eligible to make the most of the opportunity to come forward and ensure they are fully vaccinated.

“The latest wave of pop-up vaccination clinics is about accessibility, and trying to make it as convenient as possible to get a jab. There are still a large volume of people who, for whatever reason, have not been able to attend one of the Trust vaccine hubs which we are currently operating from. Coupled with our community-based mobile vaccine clinics, we will continue to run a comprehensive programme throughout the summer months for anyone seeking a vaccination.

Jennifer Taylor (Marketing Manager, Richmond Centre) and Siobhan O’Donnell (Senior Manager for Health Improvement and Involvement, Western Health and Social Care Trust) ahead of the Western Trust’s pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic which will be held at the Richmond Centre on Saturday June 25th. The walk-in clinic will run from 10.30am until 5.00pm on the day, with no booking required.

“Despite the easing of restrictions, Covid-19 has not gone away. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community, and I would remind everyone that you are not fully vaccinated unless you have received all available jabs, including a booster where appropriate, to ensure the highest level of immunity.”

Richmond Centre Manager, Bobby Nicholson, expressed his support for the vaccination programme, and is happy that the centre can play its part.

“Over the course of the last few years, including when the pandemic was at its peak, the safety of our customers and staff remained our number one priority. There is an onus on all of us to do what we can to help protect our communities, and we are delighted to assist the Western Trust in the delivery of the vaccination programme.”

The Western Trust vaccination telephone booking line is open Monday – Friday, 9.00am – 1.00pm. The number to ring is 028 7161 0753.