Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owners of a hugely popular Inishowen bakery have announced they are to close their Carndonagh base.

Claire the Bakers announced the decision on its Facebook page and stated that the ‘chapter in Carndonagh will come to an end’ on September 1.

The coffee stop in Muff will remain open and the family will also focus on other projects, including their holiday apartments in Carndonagh called ‘Inishway Self Catering’ and the renowned bespoke cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the post, owners Claire and Aaron said the past 14 years ‘have been filled with unforgettable memories and new friendships that we will cherish forever’.

Claire the Bakers.

"We can’t overstate how good it was to do business in the town of Carndonagh so much so that gave us the great opportunity to open our sister business Inishway Self Catering which we plan to grow and expand in the near future.

“We want to express our gratitude to all of our loyal customers who have supported us along the way. Your love and support have meant the world to us, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to serve you.

“A huge thank you to our current staff and to all those who have worked with us over the years. Claire the Bakers could never have achieved all that we have without our incredible team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To Gerry Doherty, the late Bridie Canny and family, thank you for everything you have done for us it has been a pleasure and we will never forget your support, kindness and friendship in the last 14 years