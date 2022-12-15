News you can trust since 1772
Popular Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar for 2023 is now on sale

The always-popular Burt, Inch and Fahan 2023 calendar is now on sale and selling fast.

By Laura Glenn
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 10:57am

The calendar, priced €7, is now on sale in the following locations: Bradley's Service Station Fahan; Burnfoot Service Station; Speenogue Post Office; Bridgend Post Office; Callaghan's Gala Moness; Callaghan's Motorway Stores,McDaid's XL & Butcher Newtown

Or you can contact Malachy 0035387 2787308, Kevin 0035386 6075077 or Kathleen 0035386 3931426 or email [email protected]

All proceeds are divided equally between Oncology Services Letterkenny University Hospital and Parochial Funds.

The Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar
