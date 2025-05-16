Popular Derry Féile stage play ‘In the Way of It’ to air online

The successful Féile play, ‘In the Way of It,’ featuring actors, councillors, and student performers, will be available to watch online on May 29.

‘In the Way of It,’ previously saw success during its showing at St Cecilia’s College to sold-out audiences of over 400 people.

The production, co-written by Conghaile McLaughlin, Mícheál Mac Lochlainn and Féile’s Ruairí Campbell, follows the story of four students who strike up an unlikely friendship during a week of detention.

Under the guidance of an inspiring teacher, the group begin to open up about their struggles and find the motivation to follow their dreams.

In the Way of It will premiere online at 7pm on Thursday May 29 on Féile Derry’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

The cast includes Shannon Wilkinson as Ms Heaney, Pat Lynch as Sir, and Aisling Hutton as Principal Emma McDaid. They are joined by young performers Conan Hamilton, Ava Carlin and Kelsi Clarke from St Cecilia’s College, and Harley Nixon from St Joseph’s Boys’ School.

The YouTube version will be available here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FHCnn95ks0