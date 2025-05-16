Popular Derry Féile stage play ‘In the Way of It’ to air online
‘In the Way of It,’ previously saw success during its showing at St Cecilia’s College to sold-out audiences of over 400 people.
The production, co-written by Conghaile McLaughlin, Mícheál Mac Lochlainn and Féile’s Ruairí Campbell, follows the story of four students who strike up an unlikely friendship during a week of detention.
Under the guidance of an inspiring teacher, the group begin to open up about their struggles and find the motivation to follow their dreams.
The cast includes Shannon Wilkinson as Ms Heaney, Pat Lynch as Sir, and Aisling Hutton as Principal Emma McDaid. They are joined by young performers Conan Hamilton, Ava Carlin and Kelsi Clarke from St Cecilia’s College, and Harley Nixon from St Joseph’s Boys’ School.
The show will premiere online at 7 pm on Thursday, May 29, on Féile Derry’s Facebook and YouTube channels.