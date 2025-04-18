Popular Derryman Philip Tierney retires after 50 years' service with NI Water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular Derry man Philip Tierney is turning off the tap on a staggering 50 plus year career with NI Water as he heads into uncharted waters in his well earned retirement.

Mr Tierney from Cranlee Park in the Culmore area, was just 17 when he responded to a job ad for five apprenticeships with the then Water Executive.

He thought he did well, but sadly was told that out of all the candidates interviewed, he came sixth. Close, but not close enough to be appointed.

He thought nothing more of it until his mother, Kathleen Tierney (mother to eight children), saw the letter and sprang into action. She called and asked to speak to the manager, explaining to him that she thought they had made a mistake. Philip was more than capable of the job and a very hard worker. Furthermore, at this point she had had to say goodbye to three sons who left Derry to find work, during the height of the Troubles, and she simply wasn’t prepared to lose another son.

Philip’s last day at work.

The manager at the time was touched by this story and impressed by the determination that a mother’s love can bring about, he offered Philip a job on the spot, saying, “Send him to me on Monday for a trial”. 50 years later Philip was still there.

When he first started back in 1974, Philip couldn’t drive the Water Executive van back home to his house in Cromore Gardens, Creggan, as there was a high risk it would be hijacked or damaged. So, he walked instead.

Philip enjoyed the work, the camaraderie of the team and took every opportunity to learn and take more responsibility. He thrived in the organisation and over the years he progressed from apprentice to officer to manager, and ultimately to Supervising Field Technician.

A Supervising Field Technician involves overseeing field operations, ensuring compliance with safety regulations, and managing a team of technicians involved in water infrastructure maintenance and repairs, including water treatment systems.

Philip and his mother Kathleen.

Philip oversaw newbuild sewage systems and maintained existing ones. His length of service meant that his comprehensive knowledge of Derry’s sewage systems was unparalleled. He worked as far afield as Omagh and Limavady when the organisation was stretched.

“In the beginning I just wanted to do my mother proud as she got me the job. As the years went on, I really enjoyed public service and knowing I was making a difference,” Philip said.

"I’ve also had some great bosses over the years that I’ve learned a lot from. I’m proud of what I achieved and am looking forward to the next stage, taking life easy without the phone ringing off the hook.”

Philip was renowned for always being very courteous to customers whilst working to resolve their issues.

Philip’s leaving lunch with colleagues from across Northern Ireland.

“I wish Philip a happy and healthy retirement”. said Anthony McGirr, Wastewater Networks Area Manager, South and West.

“At one time he had a team of 26 men reporting into him. Work was busy and the hours were long especially given Derry’s unpredictable weather and heavy flooding. Philip’s phone rang constantly as he was often inundated with calls for help. He was known by many as a man who ‘got things done’.

Among those paying tribute was Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan, who said: “I wish Philip well on his retirement but I'm sorry to see him go. Over 50 years of public service is a remarkable achievement. But it wasn't just his quantity of years that set Philip apart, it was the quality of his service."

"Dutiful, diligent and always doing his best to help. It's hard to imagine the changes Philip has witnessed over his career, with changing approaches and technological advances but his approach to people has always been the same and should be held up as exemplar. Even when the computer said 'no', Philip would say 'how?' and seek solutions to people's problems.”

Philip and his wife Arlene.

Local businessman William McGuinness meanwhile said: “Philip Tierney helped businesses on Waterloo Street when we had major problems with old sewage pipes at the bottom of the street. He even went above and beyond his responsibilities on one occasion to ensure Peadar's, The Gweedore and Club 57 could remain open at a time of crisis.”

It’s a rare thing these days for anyone to complete a half century of uninterrupted work, let alone at the same organisation. Philip has a natural propensity for helping people and always said how lucky he was to be in job where you’re assisting people in need, often at times of acute stress and panic.

To the annoyance of his family, he even took calls on holiday – he found it hard not to help someone who needed it.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said: “As Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations and deepest appreciation to Philip Tierney on his remarkable retirement after almost 51 years of dedicated service to NI Water. His unwavering commitment and quiet leadership over more than half a century have not only sustained vital services but have also left a lasting legacy for our city and district. “Philip embodies the true spirit of public service, loyal, dependable, and deeply rooted in community. It will be my absolute honour to host a civic reception in his name, to celebrate his achievements and give thanks alongside his family, friends, and colleagues. His legacy deserves to be marked with the recognition it so richly deserves.” His daughter Sophie Tierney meanwhile said: “We’re all very proud of him. He’s worked so hard over the years and really deserves to enjoy retirement now”. Philip officially retired on March 31, and plans to spend his retirement golfing, gardening, traveling and spending more time with his family.