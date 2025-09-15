Potting on hardy annuals and perennials ahead of planting out in winter

These calendula are starting to get their true leaves and outgrowing the grape punnet.

The weather has been awful this September and on yet another stormy day I’m moving things indoors as I have a lot of seedlings to pot on before they are planted out for good in the coming weeks.

Planting young plants into the ground before winter arrives might seem like an act of madness, but there’s method in it. A lot of tough annual, biennial and perennial plants can handle our dark, cold and wet winters here in Ireland and will perform better from an autumn planting than they would if sown early next year and planted out in spring.

That’s because autumn sown plants have had much more time to get their roots established and to toughen up over winter. They tend to produce far more flowers and crops, flop over far less, and they tend to bloom for longer.

Having had decent success this year with over-wintered Oriental Poppies, Honesty, Sweet William, Cornflowers, Canterbury Bells, Calendula and Wallflowers, as well as Brussel Sprouts and Swiss Chard, this year I’ve been expanding the sowing cycle to include perennials and a few more vegetables. With a lot of these I’m experimenting, but already I have some sturdy little native Scabious plants, some Veronica and a few Heuchera germinated and which are now in need of potting on in bigger pots before being planted out.

I’ve also sown a lot of annual Rudbeckia and the perennial Goldstrum version, some Bells of Ireland, two types of Echinaecea, Delphiniums, as well as a few trays of Beetroot, Spring Onion, Brussel Sprout, Chard and Radish, and most are up and doing well.

The great benefit of sowing at this time of year in late summer and autumn is that you can leave the plants outdoors or in a greenhouse to germinate and because there is still a good number of daylight hours the plants come on quicker. You don’t have to worry about germination temperatures, heat mats, hardening off or any of the things that come with spring sowing. You just leaves the sown seeds to do their thing.

When it comes to sowing, I’ve read quite a lot of gardeners this year talking about widespread poor compost quality. The compost you buy – your growing medium – will mean the difference between getting good germination rates and getting none. Always try to find dark, crumbly, fine compost to grow seeds and seedlings in. Feel through the bags and if it feels lumpy - like it has big clumps of wood or other material – avoid it. In Derry and the wider north west, we have great locally-owned and family-run garden centres who stock really brilliant growing mediums. Personally, I’d avoid compost from chain stores.

One other benefit of growing hardy plants now is that you can have some ground cover for at least part of the winter months which both protests the soil structure from above and below ground and helps to suppress weeds. Bare earth is an extremely rare site in the natural world and nature will always find a way to provide a cloak to protect the earth, so if you don’t plant out some sort of hardy ground cover, chances are the weeds and grasses will claim and cover any bare soil in your garden over the coming months.