Praise for NW Carnival Initiative ahead of St Patrick’s Day parade

Project Manager, Jim Collins made a presentation to the committee demonstrating the work the initiative does in the council area.

Members were told that since its establishment in 2004, North West Carnival Initiative has been at the heart of developing community and civic carnivals as well as helping to grow the appeal of the city’s two main carnivals – Spring Carnival and Halloween Carnival.

As the countdown to St Patrick’s Day is under way, Mr Collins said that over 600 participants have already been recruited and ‘fantastic’ work is ongoing for the first St Patrick’s Day festival in three years.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Group including local artists who took part in a Master Class at the North West Carnival Initiatives premises in Rathmor, Creggan previously. Included are Jim Collins, Development Officer, Ollie Green and Tina McLaughlin.

In 2019 North West Carnival Initiative secured a 5-year Service Level Agreement totalling £104,000 annually with Derry City & Strabane Council for programming that includes the delivery of community participation in carnival parades at St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween and Rural carnival Skills Programme. However, Mr Collins explained more funding was required to progress the work carried out.

He said: “For this organisation to grow and develop and achieve our potential we will be publishing a Strategic Plan and that’s going to involve a cocktail of funding options with the Council being one of them. We need to be more sustainable and to do so we need to get on the Annual Funding Programme from the Arts Council.”

Praising the work carried out by the NWCI, Committee Chair, Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney described it as a ‘crucial element’ of the city’s world class Hallowe’en festival and many other festivals and events, adding: “It’s clear that you really did adapt really well to the circumstances we were all facing with the pandemic and still are facing. You brought the city and the local people a bit of colour and hope.

“Given that we are hopefully coming out of the restrictive period that we have been living in for two years, what are your plans for this year and how will that be reflected in the programme you plan to put on?”

Jim Collins replied: “We know we are delivering upon the St Patrick’s festival which is coming up shortly and also Halloween when we will be able to get back on the streets again.

“We have also been to the forefront of getting out and trying to promote the skills aspect of our work. Other than the main parades there is the Maritime Festival coming up, we will be delivering some stuff as part of the Colmcille 1500, and we want to build our carnival workshops.”

Speaking about the ‘hard work’ that has gone on behind the scenes, DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney said: “It’s good to see the partnership develop with representatives coming from a broad spectrum of arts and culture organisations and it’s good to see you training homegrown people to be part of it through community groups and workshops I must commend the work the group have done over a very, very difficult period with Covid. I do appreciate that you want to grow and develop and to do so you need funding and that’s vitally important.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue said the presentation had ‘brightened my day’ before adding: “You have been doing extraordinary work in extraordinary times. The participation you were able to achieve during the restrictions and lockdown has to be commended. You are the backbone of the festivals and events within the city and you deserve the recognition and proper funding you need to grow. Thank you, keep up the good work, thanks to the board and all the volunteers. “

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey agreed ‘you couldn’t fail to be impressed by the work that is going on’ before SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell commended the organisation on the ‘fantastic display’ at St Columb’s Park at Halloween.

Referring to funding, the SDLP elected representative spoke of the disparity between the Arts Council funding organisations in Derry get in comparison to Belfast.

Mr Collins explained: “We do receive funding through the Arts Council and the Lottery Department. This current year we received £31,600. That sounds a lot but it’s not really a lot.

“There is a disparity between Belfast and west of the Bann, particularly the Derry City and Strabane Council area. The case has been made and the Arts Council has accepted it but at the minute we are caught in limbo land because they aren’t making any new calls for organisations to be on the Annual Funding Programme and that’s where we need to be where you get the security of three years’ funding.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin and Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly added their praise with Councillor Harkin speaking about the ‘fantastic work’ the Initiative had done in difficult times.

He said: “You helped to brighten up the city and district and at a time when we couldn’t have outdoor events, the city was a rainbow of colours.

“Everybody is looking forward to St Patrick’s Day and a big, big carnival which is super exciting.”

Gillian Anderson