Prayer Vigil held for Derry native John Kelly in his home town of Buncrana, Donegal

The Very Reverend Francis Bradley PP Buncrana leads a prayer service at St Oran’s National School in Cockhill on Saturday evening for John Kelly. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 114

Many heartfelt tributes have been paid to John Kelly as the community came to terms with the news of his death.

Mr Kelly was named locally earlier today after a man was found deceased in the town on Friday evening.

Local people gathered tonight in the grounds of St Oran’s School in Buncrana, where Mr Kelly was the caretaker, following an open invitiation to the school and wider community by the local parents’ association as they paid tribute to him.

Those gathered were led in prayers by local parish priest Fr Francis Bradley.

People have also been signing a Book of Condolence which has been opened at the school.

In a post on Facebook, local TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn this evening said: “The community of Buncrana is heartbroken at the loss of John Kelly.

“John was a beloved caretaker at St Oran’s School, Cockhill for 20 years and this evening the school organised a vigil for him attended by hundreds of children, parents and teachers.

“A book of condolences will be open to sign at the school tomorrow between 12 and 6pm.

“Our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Many who knew Mr Kelly have paid tribute to him online throughout the course of today.

A post-mortem was due to be carried out today, gardai have said.

People queue to sign a book of condolence at St Oran’s National School in Cockhill on Saturday evening prior to a vigil and prayer service for John Kelly. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 106

