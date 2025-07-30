Preparations under way for Derry’s biggest Féile programme

Preparations are well under way for the 33rd edition of Féile, Derry’s largest community arts festival, ahead of the programme of events kicking off next week.

Féile said that this year is set to be the biggest in the festival’s history, with over 150 events taking place at more than 60 locations across local neighbourhoods from August 6-15.

Speaking as preparations continue, a spokesperson for Féile said: “There’s a real buzz building across the neighbourhood as we get ready to kick off the biggest ever Féile, which starts next week.

“Féile is about people coming together to celebrate our neighbourhoods, our creativity, and everything that makes our communities great places to live, work, play, and visit.

“There’s something for everyone at Féile 2025, and we’re really excited that this year’s festival will feature more community gatherings and family celebrations than ever before.”

Returning to Féile 2025 is The Greatest Show, which will include circus performers and magicians popping up across Derry’s neighbourhood’s, parks and green spaces throughout the week.

The spokesperson added: “One of Ireland’s great musicians, Martin Hayes, joins Piaras Ó Lorcáin and local sensation SOAK to headline our music line-up, alongside award-winning films, public discussions, our biggest ever programme of family celebrations, and a wide range of events for all ages.”

Catch Soak and support George Houston on August 7, from 8 till 10:30pm. Tickets are priced at £11.55.

Hayes will perform on Sunday, August 10, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are priced at £22.38.

Doors open on August 14 at 8:30 till 10:30pm for Piaras Ó Lorcáin. Tickets are priced at £11.55.

Organisers for Féile 2025 said that there will be several events on the future of Ireland, including eyewitness accounts of the genocide in Gaza, conversations with BBC journalist Peter Taylor, and a tribute lecture to Donncha Mac Niallais delivered by newly elected Conradh na Gaeilge President Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin.

“There’s been a massive amount of work behind the scenes to bring this festival together,” said Féile. “With so many organisations and volunteers playing a huge part. It’s their energy and commitment that make Féile a huge success every year.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all to Féile 2025, and we hope everyone attending the events has a fantastic time.”

You can find the full programme here: https://feilederry.com/feile-2025/