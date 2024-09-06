Pressing need for ‘terribly far out’ cemetery near Killea as Derry graves deplete, meeting hears

A local councillor has acknowledged concerns a proposed new cemetery near Killea is ‘terribly far out’ while maintaining there is a pressing need for it as grave plots continue to deplete in Derry.

At a Planning Committee meeting on September 4, members approved plans for the 4,000-plot municipal cemetery at Mullenan Road, which include a memorial garden, memorial service building with public toilets, and provision for 300 parking spaces.

SDLP councillor John Boyle said Derry City & Strabane District Council had spent ten years finding a suitable site for the new cemetery and, while there may be concerns about it being ‘terribly far out’, it was “good to see there has been a level of thinking about how it connects to the greenway”.

“It has come across the desk of the Environment and Regeneration Committee considerable number of times at this point,” Councillor Boyle added. “ But there's a need for this and that's the thing we have to be considering too.”

The site of the proposed new cemetery near Killea.

Vehicle access will be from Mullenan Road via a new walled entrance, and a new footway link will be made to Ballougry Road to facilitate pedestrians and cyclists.

A Planning Officer said the site covers an ‘extensive area’ but the visual impact is minimised by the gradient of the site, which falls away from the Mullenan Road.

They added: “There is hedging and trees in fields approaching to the site from each direction which restricts longer distance views, and the burial plots are generally not considered to be an obtrusive feature in the landscape.

“It's also proposed to provide a memorial services building. It is a relatively contemporary design and we consider that it'll integrate satisfactorily into the landscape due to a combination of its size and scale.

The location of the proposed new cemetery.

“Proposed buildings will form a cluster of development which respects the traditional pattern of building groups and farmsteads exhibited in the locality, and officers are satisfied that the buildings don't cause a detrimental change to rural character.

“Public transport does need improvement at the location but officers are satisfied that, given that Mullenan Road is an A -Class road, the traffic generated by the proposal is not likely to be significant.

“Three hundred parking spaces are probably in excess of what would be required for the development, but given that journeys to the site will mainly be by car and that the access onto it is a protected route, parking spaces within the site are advisable to ensure drivers don't park on the Mullenan Road.”

Colr. Boyle said: “The City Cemetery has a limited lifespan, if you'll pardon the pun, so this is the direction of travel for years to come.

“When the City Cemetery was first built in 1854, I'm sure there were people sitting saying that was very far out as well so who knows what the future holds. This gives us an opportunity for twenty-plus years of burials.”

Sinn Féin’s Christopher Jackson said the cemetery was ‘unfortunately one of those necessities’.

“There are going to be issues surrounding opening a new service such as this,” Councillor Jackson concluded. “But it’s the responsibility of council to address those by working with Translink to ensure there’s relevant public transport.

“I have no issue supporting the recommendation and it’s another milestone to delivering this facility in a timely manner.”