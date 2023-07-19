Prestigious new awards launched to celebrate valuable work of apprenticeships across Northern Ireland
To celebrate and highlight the incredible work of apprentices, employers and training providers, National World Events host eight established apprenticeship awards across the UK and are proud to now be bringing these awards to Northern Ireland in 2023.
The inaugural awards for Northern Ireland will recognise apprentices, the education providers and employers that are flying the flag for apprenticeships across 14 category awards.
The NI Apprenticeship Awards night on September 20 in The Malone Hotel, Belfast will celebrating the rich network of apprenticeship programmes across the region.
Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival from 6.30pm, a three course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves.
Thanks to sponsors Open College Network NI; Apex Housing Association with ‘Housing For All’ and Royal Air Force Regular & Reserve for their support.
For more details on the awards, to enter, enquire about sponsorship opportunity or buy tickets, go to www.niapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
AWARD CATEGORIES
Degree Apprentice of the Year
For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before July 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and should include:
- Overview of the apprenticeship programme the apprentice is undertaking / completed
- Details of the individual’s commitment to working with an employer whilst studying towards their level 6 or above qualification
- Details of how the individual has excelled, including quotes from trainers and staff, alongwith results and performance reviews
Higher Apprentice of the Year
For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before July 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and should include:
- Overview of the apprenticeship programme the apprentice is undertaking / completed
- Details of the individual’s commitment to working with an employer whilst studying towards their level 4 or 5 qualification
- Details of how the individual has excelled, including quotes from trainers and staff, alongwith results and performance reviews
Advanced / Level 3 Apprentice of the Year
For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before July 22. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and should include:
- Overview of the apprenticeship programme the apprentice is undertaking / has completed
- Details of the individual’s commitment to working with an employer whilst studying towards their level 3 qualification
- Details of how the individual has excelled, including quotes from trainers and staff, alongwith results and performance reviews
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Open to apprentices who work within the Construction sector and were enrolled in their programme by July 22. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and include details on:
- Overview of the apprenticeship programme the apprentice is undertaking / completed
- Overview of the qualifications gained and/or working towards
- Details on the individual’s commitment to working with an employer whilst studying towards their apprenticeship
- Details on how the individual has excelled, including quotes from trainers and staff, alongwith results and performance reviews
Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Open to apprentices who work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors and were enrolled in their programme by July 22. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and include details on:
- Overview of the apprenticeship programme the apprentice is undertaking / completed
- Overview of the qualifications gained and / or working towards
- Details on the individual’s commitment to working with an employer whilst studying towards their apprenticeship
- Details on how the individual has excelled, including quotes from trainers and staff, alongwith results and performance reviews
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Open to apprentices who work within the Health or Public Service Sector and were enrolled in their programme by July 22. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and include details on:
- Overview of the apprenticeship programme the apprentice is undertaking / completed
- Overview of the qualifications gained and / or working towards
- Details on the individual’s commitment to working with an employer whilst studying towards their apprenticeship
- Details on how the individual has excelled, including quotes from trainers and staff, alongwith results and performance reviews
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Open to apprentices who work within the Professional Services sector and were enrolled in their programme by July 22. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and include details on:
- Overview of the apprenticeship programme the apprentice is undertaking / completed
- Overview of the qualifications gained and/or working towards
- Details on the individual’s commitment to working with an employer whilst studying towards their apprenticeship
- Details on how the individual has excelled, including quotes from trainers and staff, alongwith results and performance reviews
Diversity & Inclusion Award
Sponsored by Apex Housing Association with Housing For All
Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion. Firstly give an overview of the apprenticeship programme that you offer, the number of apprentices you employ and the apprenticeship training pathway that they receive as being part of your organisation. Entries should also include:
- Detail the benefits that the apprenticeships have brought to your organisation
- Detail how apprentices have benefited from your training programme
- Detail how your apprenticeship programme encourages diversity and inclusion
- Detail your future plans for continuation/expansion of your apprenticeship programme
- Provide a case study example of an individual who has excelled in your apprenticeship programme as a result of your diversity and inclusion programme
- Showcase, if you have, any external or internal promotion you have received about your apprenticeship programme
Mentor of the Year
This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development. Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual that has witnessed the impact that the mentor has had on the individual:
- Who the mentor is in relation to the apprentice
- How the mentor supports in the development of the apprentice on a day to day basis
- How the mentor has gone above and beyond to encourage the apprentice to succeed
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Open to apprentices who work within the Technology and Digital Sectors and were enrolled in their programme by July 22. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and include details including:
- Overview of the apprenticeship programme the apprentice is undertaking / completed
- Overview of the qualifications gained and/or working towards
- Details on the individual’s commitment to working with an employer whilst studying towards their apprenticeship
- Details on how the individual has excelled, including quotes from trainers and staff, alongwith results and performance reviews
Large Employer of the Year
Sponsored by Royal Air Force Regular & Reserve
Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme. Firstly give an overview of the apprenticeship programme that you offer, the number of apprentices you employ and the apprenticeship training pathway that they receive being part of your organisation. Entries should also include:
- Detail the benefits that the apprenticeships have brought to the business
- Detail how apprentices have benefited from your training programme
- Detail what you think makes your apprenticeship programme best in class
- Detail your future plans for continuation/expansion of your apprenticeship programme
- Provide a case study example of an individual who has excelled in your apprenticeship programme
- Showcase, if you have, any external or internal promotion you have received about your apprenticeship programme
SME Employer of the Year
Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme. Firstly give an overview of the apprenticeship programme that you offer, the number of apprentices you employ and the apprenticeship training pathway that they receive being part of your organisation. Entries should also include:
- Detail the benefits that the apprenticeships have brought to the business
- Detail how apprentices have benefited from your training programme
- Detail what you think makes your apprenticeship programme best in class
- Detail your future plans for continuation/expansion of your apprenticeship programme
- Provide a case study example of an individual who has excelled in your apprenticeship programme Showcase, if you have, any external or internal promotion you have received about your apprenticeship programme
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
Sponsored by Open College Network NI
Open to colleges, organisations or businesses that provide the training element of an apprenticeship programme to a business or organisation. Firstly give an overview of the training programme that you offer and a summary of the number of apprentices and organisations that you work with. Entries should also include:
- Detail, along with testimonials, how your organisation effectively works with a range of employers
- Detail how apprentices have benefited from your training programme
- Detail your future plans for continuation/expansion of your apprenticeship training programme
- Provide a case study example of an apprentice that has excelled as a result of your training programme
- Showcase, if you have, any external or internal promotion you have received about your apprenticeship programme
Intermediate/Level 2 Apprentice of the Year
For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before July 22. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and should include: