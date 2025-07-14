Prevent your hair from going green on holiday - Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

There’s nothing quite like that first dip in the pool on holiday—the sunshine, the laughs, the feeling of pure freedom. But for some, that post-pool glow comes with unexpected green-tinted hair. If you’ve ever come home with your blonde locks looking more swamp than sun-kissed, you’re not alone.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s break down why this happens and how to stop it – so you can enjoy every swim without worrying about your colour.

What Actually Turns Hair Green?

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not the chlorine that causes your hair to turn green—it’s copper. Many swimming pools contain trace metals like copper, which oxidise in the water due to chlorine and other disinfectants. When these metals bind to the protein in your hair (especially if it’s porous from lightening), they leave behind a greenish tint. It’s particularly common in blondes, but brunettes and even redheads aren’t totally immune.

Don’t allow your hair colour or hair extensions to stop you from being in the pool or the sea.

The Science Bit:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hair that’s been lightened or chemically treated tends to be more porous, meaning it soaks up water—and everything in it—like a sponge. If your hair is dry, damaged, or overly processed, it will absorb those metals more quickly, leading to staining.

Prevention is Key

Before you even think about diving in, there are a few simple things you can do to protect your hair.

There are treatments you can use if it does happen.

Saturate Your Hair with Clean Water First, rinse your hair with fresh, clean water before swimming. If your hair is already soaked with clean water, it’s less likely to absorb the pool water. This one tip can make a huge difference.

Use a Leave-In Conditioner or Oil to create a protective barrier before swimming. Apply a leave-in conditioner or a light oil (like coconut or Argan) to help seal the cuticle and lock out the metals in the water. Most hair oils is perfect for this—it nourishes, protects, and no doubt will smell like a holiday in a bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tie your hair back into a braid or bun and consider wearing a swim cap. I know, they’re not the most glamorous, but your future self (and your colourist) will thank you.

Aftercare Matters Too

Margaret Doherty & Co.

If you’ve been in the pool, rinse your hair immediately with fresh water, they’re usually showers with fresh water at the pools and the beaches. Follow up with a clarifying shampoo and a leave in treatment. A clarifying shampoo is designed to remove mineral buildup from the hair shaft. Don’t forget to follow with a deep conditioner to restore moisture.

If green tones do appear, don’t panic. There are professional treatments that can remove it safely—avoid DIY lemon juice tricks or baking soda, which can damage your hair further. Book in with your hairdresser as soon as you’re home for a detox and treatment.

So go ahead—dive in, make memories, and soak up the sunshine. Don’t allow your hair colour or hair extensions to stop you from being in the pool or the sea. Just take the precautions to prevent it from happening.

Love Margaret.

You can find out more about Margaret Doherty & Co across the various social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.