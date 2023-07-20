'Priceless artefact' O'Doherty's Keep in Buncrana to go on sale by public auction

A listing by Dara Furey Auctioneers on site daft.ie outlines how the 10890 sq. ft. commercial site will go on sale at a price of €175,000 on September 7 at 12 noon by online public auction.

The listing describes O’Doherty’s Keep as a ‘unique property which served as Buncrana's founding location from around 1600’

“O'Doherty's Keep is steeped in the history of Buncrana and of the O' Doherty Clan. Its current owner has decided to pass the property on to a new generation of guardians whom it is hoped will be sensitive to the preservation of the location in return for being permanently written into the history of Buncrana locally and the O' Doherty Clan internationally.

O'Doherty's keep will go on sale by public auction in September.

“The word Keep was used to describe a refuge or place of last resort for defensive purposes. The O' Doherty Clan has a distinguished & unique history going back to earliest records of 1208. They were lords of Inishowen from the 1300s up to 1608 when Cahir O' Doherty, once knighted for his bravery, was executed for treason.

“The keep was burned in 1608 by Crown forces in reprisal for the rebellion of Sir Cahir O' Doherty who sacked and raised the city of Derry.

“After Sir Cahir's death the Keep was granted to Sir Arthur Chichester who leased it to Englishman Henry Vaughan. Further restoration work was carried out by the Vaughan family who occupied the keep until 1708.

“In October 1798 Wolfe Tone, the founder of Irish Republicanism, was arrested and held in the vicinity of O'Doherty's Keep before being tried and convicted of treason in Dublin.

It continues: “It was acquired in 1969 by local Buncrana resident Ronald H.C.O' Doherty. The Keep is unique and has authentic and tangible links to an historic story spanning hundreds of years and many countries.”

The listing added that the sale of what is often called a 'priceless artifact' is ‘sure to generate great interest and talk both locally and internationally’ and adds that details can be obtained from the auctioneer.