Protest against masts to be held in Buncrana

A protest will be held at Buncrana’s Market Square this Saturday by those opposed to plans to erect 3G and 4G wireless antennas on the mast located at Buncrana Garda Station.

There was strong community support for last week’s protest organised by the 5G Awareness Groups and Garda Mast Action Group and they’re hoping for the same again this week.

One of the group’s founders, Kim McMenamin, said they were not ‘against technology’ but want to ensure it is safe and no-one is put at risk.

He said that when the antennas are installed, Buncrana will be subjected to increased levels of microwaves radiation, which will become even stronger when 5G is rolled out. He stressed how the antennas “can’t be anywhere near residential estates” and told how they are hoping to take a criminal case against the telecommunications companies in order to stop it from happening.

Mr McMenamin said they were delighted with the turn out at the protest at the Market Square and added how many people across Buncrana and Inishowen are joining with their campaign and facebook group ‘5G Awareness Inishowen.’

He pointed out how a mast at Buncrana’s West End has been fitted with eight antennas, which he claimed was ‘unnecessary,’ as in some other countries, the telecommunications companies share one antenna, Mr McMenamin said there are many peer reviewed studies which raise concerns about the possible health implications of these masts and antennas. He referred to similar cases in Australia and told how 1,600 antennas have been prevented from being erected through the courts. Mr McMenamin said their group will ‘do whatever it takes.’

The protest takes place this Saturday, June 8 at 12 noon at Market Square, Buncrana.