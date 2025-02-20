'Proud' Action for Children in Derry visited by First and Deputy First Ministers

Michelle O’Neill MLA and Emma Little-Pengelly MLA were welcomed to Action for Children based in Ebrington and met staff and service users during their visit.

Action for Children has been working in the North-West area for more than 20 years but its current base in Ebrington opened in 2020, offering a bright and friendly environment for families and staff.

It also brought many services under one roof – including Waterside Sure Start, Waterside Family Centre, Waterside Family Support Hub and the Western Early Intervention Support Service – which help thousands of children, young people and families each year.

Ebrington is an historic part of the city and was originally built as a fort in the 1840s. It had a long military history, being used during World War Two as a naval base. At the outbreak of the Troubles, the base was used once again by the army and more than 1,000 soldiers were billeted there.

During their visit, the Ministers heard about the site’s history and how it has been transformed into a hub for organisations supporting people from all communities.

They met parents who have benefited from Action for Children’s programmes and they also heard about some of the challenges the charity, and those who rely on it, are currently facing. The need for more, longer-term funding for the voluntary sector was also highlighted.

Lorna Ballard, Director for Action for Children in Northern Ireland, said it was ‘an honour’ to meet the First and Deputy First Ministers and show them how Action for Children’s work in the city is creating safer and happier childhoods.

She added: “I was delighted to welcome Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly to Ebrington and showcase how our work is making life better for people across Derry. We’re so proud of the work we do in the North-West, alongside many other amazing organisations, and it was wonderful to see how receptive they were.

“During our meeting, we also impressed on the First and deputy First Ministers that the Executive has the power to change even more lives by making some bold legislative decisions. That way, government and the community and voluntary sectors can work better together to ensure people in Derry and across the province, are thriving, not just surviving.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I am always so inspired by the work of organisations like Action for Children and how they work to support families and help children get the very best start in life. We heard how they build relationships with individual families to ensure they meet their particular needs and ensure they have the right level of support. It is wonderful to see local children and their families coming to Ebrington and benefiting from the many businesses and services available on this thriving site.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: "It was fantastic to get the opportunity to meet with everyone at Action for Children and hear more about how the charity is making such a difference in the lives of families in the area. The centre in Ebrington is a focal point for those using a range of programmes and services and it was great to see how the facilities are used to help children and young people in so many different ways, giving them and their families the support they need."

1 . 4 (2).jpg First Minister Michelle O’Neill hunkers down to chat to a little girl alongside Louise Kearney from Action for Children. Photo: Action for Children Photo Sales

2 . 2 (2).jpg Photo shows (seated, L-R) Louise Kearney, Action for Children, DFM Emma Little-Pengelly, FM Michelle O’Neill, Action for Children NI Director Lorna Ballard. Back row, from left features Ruth-Ann Delija (AFC), parent Patrick O’Neill, Karen Tayor (AFC), parents Natasha McLaughlin, Caolan Boyle and Joanne O’Neill. Photo: Action for Children Photo Sales

3 . 3 (1).jpg Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly smiling as a little boy hands her lots of tiny little rubber ducks at Waterside Sure Start. Photo: Action for Children Photo Sales

4 . 1 (4).jpg The First and Deputy First Ministers enjoyed playtime at Action for Children in Ebrington. Also pictured is Lorna Ballard, Director of the charity in Northern Ireland Photo: Action for Children Photo Sales