£165,000 allocated to Derry to help tackle violence against women and girls

Derry City and Strabane District Council is inviting applications from not-for-profit community and voluntary organisations who can deliver significant programmes of activity aimed at ending violence against women and girls.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Executive, led by the Executive Office (TEO) launched the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Strategic Framework 2024-2031 last September.

The framework has been co-designed with with various organisations and individuals, including those with lived experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Change Fund focuses on ‘prevention outcomes’, such as challenging attitudes, behaviours and culture, education on healthy and respectful relationships, and ensuring women and girls feel safe and are safe everywhere.

Some of the large attendance at the Rally for Womens Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

It’s part of a wider £3.2m investment for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Local Change Fund announced by the First Minister and deputy First Minister last month in which £2m has been made available across the 11 Councils in Northern Ireland, of which £165,000 has been allocated to Derry and Strabane.

The Council has announced that its Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Change Fund 2025-26 (Tier three) is now open for applications.

As part of its allocation, £50,000 has been allocated to Tier three Change Fund Grants Grant between £15,001 and up to £25,000 to support a significant programme of activity which include collaboration with and/or mentoring/ support to other community-based organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications are now open and will close at 3:00pm on February 21.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said the funding is vital to support community and voluntary organisations working at grassroots level to play their part in helping to end the epidemic of violence against women and girls.

“I am very pleased that the Local Change Fund grant aid provided by The Executive Office will provide funding to our local community organisations to play a proactive role in educating communities and promoting safe and healthy relationships and environments for women and children to feel safe,” the Mayor said.

For more information or to apply visit: https://www.dcsdcgrantaid.com/