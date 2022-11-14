Darren McClelland has a life-limiting condition and complex needs, so he required an ambulance to travel to the match. Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan launched a GoFundMe appeal, which raised £1,700 in just under half an hour.

Mark H. Durkan said: “Darren’s mum Orla reached out to me late last week to share their story. Darren is a familiar face at the Brandywell and sadly, his health problems meant he can no longer sit in his wheelchair. As such, he missed out on watching his beloved Derry City FC and the impact has taken its toll on his mental wellbeing.

“Orla explained that Darren required stretcher ambulance transfer to the Aviva Stadium but at £1,500 this wasn’t within their budget. I launched a GoFundMe appeal late on Thursday evening and was amazed that the target was reached in record time - in less than thirty minutes.

Derry superfan Darren McClelland pictured with Mark H Durkan and James McClean.

“I'm delighted that Sunday ran so smoothly and were able to make Darren’s dream come true. Yesterday was a special day for so many City supporters. It was brilliant to see so many happy, familiar faces in Dublin - and in every Applegreen between there and here. We were blessed with good weather and an absolutely outstanding performance and result from the Candystripes, who just blew Shelbourne away.

“It was even more special for Darren McClelland, who travelled to the game in an ambulance thanks to the humbling generosity of the Derry public. After watching Derry lift the cup, the icing in the cake for Darren was when he got a visit from one of his footballing heroes, James McClean.

“James had kindly donated money to our fundraising appeal and he showed he is even more generous with his time and really made Darren's day. James embodies all that is good about this city, its generosity, its willingness to help those less fortunate and its heart.