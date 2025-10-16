£20k Derry Skate Park to be revived with new site and proposals coming

Plans for a new skate park in Derry are set to be revived with council officers working on a potential site and proposals to be brought to councillors in the coming months.

Director of Environment and Regeneration at Derry City & Strabane District Council, Karen Phillips, indicated a new Skate Park Group has been established by the local authority to revisit the £20,000 Derry Skate Park Project.

"“Over the years we have brought a number of proposals for a skate park in Derry but none of them were suitable for members at that time and therefore we are actually working with the skate park group and we have a potential proposal which we will bring to members in due course in terms of that,” she said.

Ms. Phillips told the Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee about the revival plans as she outlined proposals for a public consultation on a skate park facility next to the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.

Draft impressions of the proposed Strabane Urban Park completed by Curve Studio.

Detailed designs for the Strabane Urban Park have been completed and these are to be consulted on at an event in the Melvin Sports Complex on October 28.

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell welcomed progress on the Strabane park and asked for an update on the Derry plans.

"It is good that the Skate Park Group has been re-established or is going to be revisited. Have you got any timescales in terms of realistically when we will have similar detailed designs with a site location for Derry? And is the £20,000 still ringfenced?”

Ms. Phillips replied: “It is still ringfenced. Officers have been working on a potential proposal. We have potential pathway to develop a detailed design should members agree that proposal. So we intend to bring a report back in a couple of months to members to seek your endorsement in relation to that.

“Members will be aware there were a number of locations put forward in the past which weren't acceptable to local residents, weren't acceptable to members but we think that potentially we may have found a solution but we just need to bring that back and develop it up in a little bit more detail.”