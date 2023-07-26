£2,100 for Foyle Foodbank brings to £11,000 the total raised by Derry Muslim community in six years

The funds raised have been donated to the Foyle Foodbank.

Sameh Hassan, speaking on behalf of the North West Islamic Association (NWIA), sent a note of gratitude to all who donated.

“Big thank you to everyone who contributed towards our Foyle Foodbank fundraising of £2,100 this year, whether by taking part in the Ramadan Fasting Challenge or by donating.

Members of the North West Islamic Association hand over a cheque of £2,100 to Karen Mullan of the Foyle Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Foyle Foodbank is doing great work helping people in this difficult time and we would like to applaud their staff and volunteers who work really hard to help.