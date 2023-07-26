£2,100 for Foyle Foodbank brings to £11,000 the total raised by Derry Muslim community in six years
The funds raised have been donated to the Foyle Foodbank.
Sameh Hassan, speaking on behalf of the North West Islamic Association (NWIA), sent a note of gratitude to all who donated.
“Big thank you to everyone who contributed towards our Foyle Foodbank fundraising of £2,100 this year, whether by taking part in the Ramadan Fasting Challenge or by donating.
"The Foyle Foodbank is doing great work helping people in this difficult time and we would like to applaud their staff and volunteers who work really hard to help.
"We have been fund raising for the Foyle Foodbank every Ramadan through community collections and through fasting challenge, where local people take the challenge to fast from dawn to dusk for one day and get their circles of connection to sponsor them. Over the last six years we raised about £11,000.”