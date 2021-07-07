PSNI remove Derry posters claiming to reveal identity of ‘Soldier F’

A monument to the victims of Bloody Sunday in Derry's Bogside.

Despite a court order banning the naming of the former paratrooper, posters appeared across the city at the weekend and were posted online.

It follows a decision by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) not to prosecute the former soldier in connection with a number of the 1972 Bogside killings.

The PPS also dropped the case against another soldier accused of the murder of a schoolboy in Derry’s Creggan area a few months later.

Soldier F was accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney on January 30. 1972. He was also accused of the attempted murders of Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn.

Proceedings against another former soldier, known only as ‘Soldier B’ - who was to be prosecuted for the July 1972 murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty and of wounding with intent his cousin Christopher Hegarty - were also withdrawn.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said it became aware of two posters that had been erected in Derry’s Guildhall Square on Saturday.