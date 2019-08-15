PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit search in Bishop Street

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are conducting a search in the Bishop Street area ‘in connection with an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity,’ it has been confirmed.

The PSNI confirmed the nature of the search, close to the former Nazareth House residential home and primary school, to the ‘Journal.’

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has condemned those responsible for the ‘ security alert.’

The Foyle MLA said: “A search operation is being carried out at a building site at the former Nazareth House residential home close to the primary school.

“This is causing disruption in the local area but the nearby Lumen Christi College is still open and students arriving to get their A -Level results can get access.

“The local residents do not want this in the area and young people who are filled with hope for their future at this time should not have to see thing type of thing.

“I and my Sinn Féin colleagues will continue to lease with the PSNI and local residents as the security operation continues.”