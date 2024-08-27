PubEye: 8 photos looking back at the Collon Bar 20 years ago in Derry 2004

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. PubEye: Collon Bar 2004
The Collon Bar on the Buncrana road back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. PubEye: Collon Bar 2004
The Collon Bar on the Buncrana road back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. PubEye: Collon Bar 2004
The Collon Bar on the Buncrana road back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. PubEye: Collon Bar 2004
The Collon Bar on the Buncrana road back in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.