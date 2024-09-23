Barman, David Harkin, pulling a pint for one of the regulars at O'Briens.Barman, David Harkin, pulling a pint for one of the regulars at O'Briens.
Pubeye from 2004 - Pictures of punters in O'Brien's on Strand Road 20 years ago

By Laura Glenn
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:24 BST
The Journal’s Pubeye was in O'Brien's on Strand Road 20 years ago.

Were you there? Take a look for yourself?

Nicola Grant, John Houston and Danny Marino.

Christine Usher, Michael Heaney and Dr. Chris Davies.

Alan Morrison, Terence Peoples, Patricia McKeever and Michael McGuinness.

Lisa Clerkin, Michelle Quigley, Julia McCorkell and Tara Dunne.

