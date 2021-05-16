Public appeal to help verify safety of young woman in Derry ongoing
Police have provided a description to help anyone who has come across a young woman they are urgently trying to make contact with to identify her.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 5:39 pm
Updated
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 5:42 pm
A PSNI spokesperson said: "A young female spoke to a member of the public at 08:40am this morning (Sunday) along the walkway at Coshowen.
"If this was you could you please contact us urgently on 999 or 101. We are simply wishing to ensure you are safe and well.
"The female is described as being in her late teens/early 20's with dark hair.
"She was wearing a blue top, black leggings and white boots.
If any member of the public sees this person police have asked that you please contact them urgently on telephone number 999 or 101 (police reference 607 of 16/05/21).