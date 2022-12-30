Trade unionists, politicians and supporters gather outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, protesting against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 41

Organised by the Derry and North West branch of the National Union of Journalists, the meeting will provide public representatives, trade unionists community groups and listeners from across the North West with an opportunity to voice their opposition to the plan to axe Radio Foyle’s Breakfast News and the local North West news bulletins.

Keynote speaker NUJ President Pierre Vicary will lead the attendance from NUJ members. The meeting will initially be addressed by the Lord Mayor, and trade union representatives. Mr Vicary is a distinguished BBC journalist.

NUJ members at BBC Radio Foyle will speak at the meeting and there will be an update on the status of the BBC’s plans from the NUJ.

One of the posters carried at a protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 42

Michelle Stanistreet, General Secretary, National Union of Journalists, thanks the people of Derry and the North West region for their support. She said: “It has been encouraging and inspiring to witness such an outpouring of support for BBC Northern Ireland and in particular BBC Radio Foyle. Local news matters to local people and it is evidence that the people of the North West value a station which has served them in an exemplary fashion over the decades. I am grateful to the Mayor and council members and to all the political and community leaders who have responded so generously and effectively.”

Séamus Dooley, Assistant General Secretary, NUJ said: “The Ill-conceived plan to axe services at BBC Radio Foyle had been met with strong community resistance. BBC Radio Foyle is a vital part of the local media landscape. The people of the city are proud of the station and their local papers and know the value of locally generated news content. BBC management were taken by surprise at the strength of community and political support for the station and there is now an opportunity to amplify that support.

“As the first phase of the consultation process draws to a close we want to send a powerful message from the Guildhall to the Director General and his team - ‘hands off BBC Radio Foyle.’

"Everyone is welcome at the meeting and the overwhelming cross community support has been greatly appreciated by our members at Foyle. Every political party has supported them. The nature of that support is an eloquent testimony of the value played on BBC Radio Foyle.”

Pierre Vicary, NUJ President, said. “As President, I want to thank the community groups and individuals who has signed petitions, written letters and contacted our members at BBC Radio Foyle. The NUJ is fighting cuts to local Radio by the BBC across the UK. In Northern Ireland, we must resist any attempt to undermine services and our officials are working with their local union representatives to highlight the need to maintain the integrity of BBC Radio Foyle.