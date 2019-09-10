Public meeting to get ‘Heads Together for Inishtrahull’

A spotlight is to be shone on the island of Inishtrahull this weekend as a public meeting for those who are passionate about it is to be held.

The island lies north-east of Malin Head and has a rich history, wildlife, flora and fauna.

Around two years ago, the Inishtrahull Initiative was set up to build a conversation about its past, present and future.

With this in mind, the public meeting, titled ‘Heads Together for Inishtrahull’ will be held this Saturday, September 14 from 12-3pm in Colgan Hall, Carndonagh.

It aims to bring all those with a keen interest in Inishtrahull, whether that be the island itself, its ecology, wildlife, history or the abundance of everything else it has to offer, into the one room.

It will give everyone their say on what the Inishtrahull Initiative - which is ‘passionate about everything Inishtrahull’ -is trying to do and the future of the island.

Nicholas G.S Worthington, spokesperson of the Inishtrahull initiative, said he set it up to ‘shine a spotlight on the island and its history and see how this can be developed.’

Nicholas said that the initiative is hoping to bring together a network of people with an interest in and love of the island. “There is a big community really passionate about the island and history. It’s so close to people’s hearts and this is about making sure that their voices are heard. We want to know what people would like to see and for everyone to have their say.”

Nicholas’ background is in history and he describes himself as a ‘history activist’ in that ‘we not only need to work to preserve history, but we also need to add to it, preserve it and write new chapters.’

See www.inishtrahullinitiative.com or @IHinitiative on Twitter for information.