Punk Derry band Parker leave behind good memories ahead of their last show
For the band's last gig together, you can expect to see all members of Parker, including leading vocalist and guitarist Dylan Bradley, bassist Eoghan Donegan, and drummer Michael Brown.
Dylan explained why after four years of touring and releasing music Parker have decided to split.
He said: “I think it has just run its course. I don’t see it going any further than it has already gone.
“It's something that I would rather remember being fun, to end it now while it's still fun.”
Dylan, shared some fond memories of being part of Parker.
“There's loads of great memories,” said Dylan. “We got to play Stendhal, twice. That was amazing. We did loads of touring. We flew to Europe. We got to play all over the UK. We got played on Radio 1. We created our own album. There's loads of highlights. I'm going to miss touring particularly.”
Parker is set to play one more gig in Sandinos on Saturday June 21. On the night Parker will be supported by Derry/Donegal band TRAMP and Belfast band Mucksavage.
Dylan said that he is going to remain in the Northern Music scene, particularly with his record label ‘Three Mile Records’ with the aim to help local musicians to get their music out there in a physical format, such as vinyl and CD.
Tickets for the final show can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tramp-bimbofication-vinyl-launch-plus-parker-and-mucksavage-tickets-1368424316969?aff=oddtdtcreator