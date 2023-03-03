News you can trust since 1772
Pupils from two Derry schools chat to rugby legend Willie Anderson

Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School to tell the children his life story, lessons learned, and powerful messages about mutual respect and understanding, friendship and loyalty.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 3:11pm

Geraldine O’Connor, principal of St John’s PS said: “Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School have enjoyed a 12-year partnership in Shared Education. During this period staff and children have participated in a wide range of curricular and social activities focused on inclusion and respect for diversity.

“This year, our Primary 7 children studied and learned the sporting games of gaelic, rugby, camogie, and hockey together. Engagement in these sporting disciplines provided a fabulous foundation on which to build positive relationships and explore cultural identity.

“Mr Anderson captivated the young audience with his authenticity and fun-loving presentation. The children were doubly excited when they found out that Mr Anderson’s son Jonathan designed the outfit worn by Rhianna at the recent Super Bowl performance!”

Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John's Primary School
Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School
Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School
Schoolchildren from Lisnagelvin PS and St John's PS working together as part of the Shared Education programme.
Schoolchildren from Lisnagelvin PS and St John's PS working together as part of the Shared Education programme.
Schoolchildren from Lisnagelvin PS and St John's PS working together as part of the Shared Education programme.
Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School
Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School
Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School
Willie Anderson's book
Willie Anderson's book
Willie Anderson's book
Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School
Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School
Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School
