Geraldine O’Connor, principal of St John’s PS said: “Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School have enjoyed a 12-year partnership in Shared Education. During this period staff and children have participated in a wide range of curricular and social activities focused on inclusion and respect for diversity.

“This year, our Primary 7 children studied and learned the sporting games of gaelic, rugby, camogie, and hockey together. Engagement in these sporting disciplines provided a fabulous foundation on which to build positive relationships and explore cultural identity.

“Mr Anderson captivated the young audience with his authenticity and fun-loving presentation. The children were doubly excited when they found out that Mr Anderson’s son Jonathan designed the outfit worn by Rhianna at the recent Super Bowl performance!”

Willie Anderson former Ireland international rugby player visited Lisnagelvin Primary School and St. John’s Primary School

Schoolchildren from Lisnagelvin PS and St John's PS working together as part of the Shared Education programme.

