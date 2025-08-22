Q&A with Derry Journal Friday's Child Home & Away Brian McNulty

Tell us a little bit about yourself….

My name is Brian McNulty and I'm from Derry City. I left Derry as a teenager and am now 35. In the blink of an eye I have somehow ended up spending 16 years of my life abroad. I am now in the process of making my return to Derry with my Vietnamese fiancee to settle permanently.

In Vietnam, I am a teacher by trade but my real passion is in film. I’m currently working on an independent web series titled The Brian Doctrine which, as the title might imply, is about and starring me. Before I make my return to Derry, I plan to gradually start up my own videography business which will be officially launched when I'm back on the home turf.

How would you describe yourself?

I'm just a hay-seed plow boy.

Where do you hail from in the North West?

Derry City.

Where are you living now and what brought you there?

Brian McNulty in Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. I came for the salary and I stayed for the adventure.

Happiest childhood memory/memory of home?

Spending every summer's day of my childhood living life as an adventurer/explorer/hunter gatherer/warrior in Prehen Woods.

What do you miss most about home?

Brian McNulty in his younger years.

Fresh air and the perfect amount of friendliness.

What was your first job?

Barman.

Favourite book?

The Third Policeman by Flann O'Brien.

Favourite film & television show?

12 Angry Men & The Simpsons.

Favourite expression from home that puzzles people abroad?

Melter.

Favourite method of relaxation?

Lying on the sofa watching stupid TV, drinking a beer and sending nonsense messages to friends.

Favourite meal from home?

Two battered sausages and chips with a touch of salt. Maybe a wee pot of curry on the side.

Who would you most like to meet, dead or alive?

Any of my direct ancestors so I can ask them endless questions about my family or life in Ireland in their time.

What makes you happy?

The feeling on Friday night after work when you know the Sunday night blues are too far away to care about and it's not Saturday yet therefore you don't have to do anything constructive with your time and you can just kick it.

What makes you angry?

Reckless, irresponsible driving. Injustice. People engaging in performative quirkiness such as pretending to be intensely passionate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas film.

What human quality do you most admire?

Playfulness.

What human quality do you least admire?

People who ask pointless questions during staff meetings just so they can hear themselves speak.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

Elbowing my music teacher in the stomach because I thought it was my friend trying to skip me in the lunch queue.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

Finding out (about Santa).

What is your greatest fear?

Choking to death.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

25 years old getting drunk in the daytime in Letná Park during my first week living in Prague. A whole city stretched out in front of me - no plan and no promises to keep, just pure adventure.

What is your most treasured possession?

My burgundy Fred Perry track jacket.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Buy a legion of birds and train them to attack my enemies.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

The ability to travel anywhere (visa free) at any point in history.

And how would you like to be remembered?

The man who bought a legion of birds and trained them to attack his enemies.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

"Mission Accomplished".

