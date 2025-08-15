Q&A with Derry Journal 'Friday's Child Home & Away' Odhrán Shiels

Tell us a little bit about yourself…. My name is Odhrán Shiels. I am a chef from Raphoe, Donegal. I am 27 years old. In 2017 I moved to Dublin for University, where I met my beautiful wife Morgan. I have a degree in history from Trinity College. In 2023 my wife and I moved from Dublin to the South of France. I work in Nananère, a Michelin recommend restaurant in Antibes, France.

How would you describe yourself?

A chef.

Where do you hail from in the North West?

Odhán Shiels with his wife Morgan.

I was born in Derry, but grew up in Strabane, Lifford, and Raphoe.

Where are you living now and what brought you there?

I am living in Antibes France. My wife and I decided to leave Ireland because the cost of living was just too high and we couldn't work towards a future there. We chose France for a lot of reasons, but mostly because of our careers. Morgan is a makeup artist and I am a chef and France is the home of both of our industries.

Happiest childhood memory/memory of home?

Enjoying a pint back home.

My happiest childhood memory is of being on the beach in Downings with my family.

What do you miss most about home?

I miss Irish people, and the Irish sense of humor.

What was your first job?

My first job was as a server at Oysters restaurant in Strabane.

Favourite book?

Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain.

Favourite film & television show?

Film: Hereditary; TV: New Girl.

Favourite expression from home that puzzles people abroad?

If there was work in the bed he'd sleep in the floor.

Favourite method of relaxation?

To relax I like to listen to podcasts, cook, and spend time with my wife.

Favourite meal from home?

This is a really hard question, I could easily give you 10, but there are certain classics for me... Gammon and pineapple with parsley sauce from Badgers in Derry. Turkey and Ham dinner from Oysters. Fish and Chips from anywhere on the Donegal coast line. My mom's Christmas dinner with a potato and leek soup starter, cocktail sausages on the side, and two different types of stuffing.

Who would you most like to meet, dead or alive?

I would like to meet my Granda Peoples as an adult.

What makes you happy?

Making my wife laugh.

What makes you angry?

The Donegal mens senior football team.

What human quality do you most admire?

Empathy.

What human quality do you least admire?

Racism.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

Much like my favorite meals from home, I can think of too many to count. But one that I'm willing to share is getting peed on by my cat in Charles de Gaulle airport when moving to France and having to fly on the connecting flight covered in pee.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

Getting robbed in Dublin right before Christmas.

What is your greatest fear?

Heights.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

My wedding day.

What is your most treasured possession?

My kitchen table. When Morgan and I moved into our house it was completely unfinished. She found a beautiful tile table for 20€ on the French version of DoneDeal but we had to collect the table ourselves. The problem was, neither of us drive. So we took the train and a bus to collect the table, thinking that we could bring it back the same way. This table was so heavy that we couldn't even get 20 meters down the road with it. At this point we are stranded in some random French town with a table and a mirror that we had also bought. So Morgan goes up to a random man who had just parked a white work van and offers him 50€ to drive us back to Antibes with the table. And he did.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Tell no one. Give a load of money to my family. Go back to work the next day.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

A free Palestine.

And how would you like to be remembered?

As a good cook and a good man.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

Lived in the kitchen. Died in the kitchen.