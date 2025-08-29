Q&A with Derry Journal Friday's Child Home & Away Richard Smith

This week’s Friday’s Child is Richard Smith, age 51. Richard has been married for 26 years with four grown up children. He is working as a Catering Manager in a private school, and qualified as a chef 34 years ago.

How would you describe yourself?

Hard working, loyal.

Where do you hail from in the North West?

Richard Smith.

Where are you living now and what brought you there?

Poole, South Coast of England. At the time there was no job prospects.

Happiest childhood memory/ memory of home?

Richard Smith's mum and dad, John and Catherine and his grandfather Paddy Conaghan.

The long summer nights of the Shantallow Summer festivals.

What do you miss most about home?

The friendly people and the craic.

What was your first job?

Trainee chef in a hotel.

Favourite book?

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad.

Favourite film & television show?

Schindlers List.

Favourite expression from home that puzzles people abroad?

What’s the craic?

Favourite method of relaxation?

Reading/ listening to music.

Favourite meal from home?

Irish Stew just how my granny made it.

Who would you most like to meet, dead or alive?

Freddie Mercury.

What makes you happy?

Seeing other people happy.

What makes you angry?

Liars.

What human quality do you most admire?

Sympathy/ empathy.

What human quality do you least admire?

Ignorance.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

I played in a pipe band and we travelled to Lifford, at the time it was just a Main Street, but I got lost and had to be brought back by the Gardai.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

Losing my dad.

What is your greatest fear?

Death.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

Witnessing the birth of my four children.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Liverpool shirt collection. No honestly it’s my wonderful wife.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Move back home.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

An end to world poverty and peace.

And how would you like to be remembered?

The guy who never gave up through all the travesty.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

Here lies the bloke who taught Gordon Ramsey all he knows.