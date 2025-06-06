Derry & Strabane Council members have been warned that, despite the potential for 5,000 additional new jobs by 2033 due to the City Deal, employers and council must focus on the “quality” of employment opportunities to fill vacancies.

Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee recently received a deputation on the local economic outlook from Ulster University, which projected 5,530 new jobs from 2023 to 2033 using baseline calculations, i.e. with “all things being equal [and] just growth continuing”.

“Then we have a City Deal scenario and we’re looking at probably another 5,000 to 6,000 jobs on top of that, assuming full implementation,” UU’s Principle Economist, Dr Eoin Magennis added. “So there is good additional growth that will come there, from investment within the city, in terms of the jobs.”

Dr Magennis outlined sectors which would grow significantly following the City Deal’s implementation, including manufacturing, construction, and accommodation.

Ministers, the former Mayor and NWRC and Ulster University representatives at the signing of the City Deal agreement back in September 2024.

He noted that the district continues to be “strong” in terms of job vacancies, with between 4,000 and 5,000 current vacancies reported to the Department for Communities.

“And that wouldn’t be all of the vacancies that exist in the council area. You are looking at a significant number of vacancies that exist at any point in time, maybe between 350 and 400 jobs per month, [with] a good spread right across all the jobs and benefits offices within the council area.

“So there are plenty of opportunities out there in terms of employment. That doesn’t measure the quality in terms of numbers of hours that are available, whether it’s worth moving into those jobs, and all of those sorts of things.

“Thinking around job quality, those are the challenges, those are the things to think about, as well as ensuring that the investment and some of the other policies benefit the city and district.

“When you talk to companies about vacancies that are difficult to fill, the response before Covid was that it was difficult to find people with the qualifications or the right experience.

“In the last couple of years it’s not a case of not finding the people with the qualifications, it’s finding any people.

“That pool of people who, if the opportunities were there, would like to work, that’s about ten to 15 percent of that bigger number. It’s trying to reach those people.”

