Queen’s honours Derry-born judge

Sir Declan Morgan at Wednesday's graduation ceremony.

Sir Declan was honoured at a special celebration event at the university alongside graduates from Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Educated at Cambridge University and Queen’s, he was called to the Bar in Northern Ireland in 1976 and became a Queen’s Counsel in 1993.

Sir Declan was Senior Crown Counsel for Northern Ireland between 2002 and 2004, when he was appointed to the High Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is the former Chair of the Law Reform Advisory Committee for Northern Ireland and Chair of the Northern Ireland Law Commission. Sir Declan is also a former Judge in Residence at Queen’s.