Rachael’s tall tale featured in new kids’ story book

“Tall Tales Short Stories” is the result of a global story competition run by Derry tech company, Learning Pool.

All royalties on the sale of the book (estimated between 20-34% of the sale price) will be donated to Make-A-Wish International, a global charity that creates life-changing wishes for critically ill children.

Just a few months ago, aspiring writers, aged between 7 and 12 years old, were invited to use their imagination to submit a story about a mythical creature.

Rachael McGee with her school principal, Sinead McLaughlin, and class teacher, Pauric McKinney.

With hundreds of entries from all over the world, Rachael McGee’s story, ‘Audrey and the Angel’s Castle’, impressed the judges who hailed her imagination and writing skills.

It also earned her a cash prize and the opportunity to have her story published.

Rachael, a sixth class student at Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana, says her story was inspired by a dream that she had at the age of four.

She says she used this as the starting point to write her tale of an abandoned mansion filled with unicorns and angels.

Rachael says she started to write very young, passing the time in rural Donegal by writing short stories and mini newspapers for her toys.