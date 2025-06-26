Racism has no place in Derry - Derry woman

People gathered at a United Against Racism rally in Guildhall Square in 2024. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. George Sweeney.

The following opinion piece has been submitted by a Derry woman in response to the alarming increase in racist incidents in the city and wider region.

Derry is a city shaped by its history, defined by resilience, and known around the world for its deep sense of community. We are no strangers to struggle—we know what it means to fight for justice, dignity, and equality. Yet today, we are facing a challenge that cuts to the heart of who we are: racism is growing in our city, and too many are choosing to look the other way.

Over recent months, the tone of public discourse has darkened. Racist abuse is no longer hidden in corners – it is broadcast in comment sections, hinted at in public forums, and shrugged off as ‘harmless opinion’. The truth is starker: it is neither harmless nor accidental. It is part of a pattern.

Take the case of our outgoing Mayor – a proud African woman who served with empathy, integrity, and a fierce commitment to community. Instead of receiving thanks, she has endured a torrent of online abuse. Under local news articles and social media posts, comments have questioned whether she is “really from here,” dismissed her accomplishments, and reduced her to her skin colour. Her record of leadership – her tireless work with charities, schools, and civic groups – has been cruelly overlooked in favour of cheap mockery and dog-whistle racism.

This is not an isolated incident.

Mixed-race couples walking the streets of Derry have faced sneering comments and outright hostility. A man of South Asian descent was called a ‘creature’. Another was subjected to a slur asking whether he was ‘from Rotherham’ – a loaded, racist stereotype rooted in ignorance and hate. One man has even reported that during nights out in Derry, people have made monkey noises at him – an act that is not only racist but intended to humiliate and dehumanise. These attacks are not slips of the tongue. They are deliberate, degrading, and deeply damaging.

Worryingly, even casual online posts and discussions have begun to reflect racially charged undertones. This kind of messaging fuels fear, encourages profiling, and makes it harder for people of colour to feel safe in our streets.

And now we see things escalating beyond rhetoric.

In Ballymena, a town just over an hour away, violent riots have broken out in recent days. Reports describe chaos, intimidation, and attacks that appear driven in part by racial tensions. While details continue to emerge, one thing is clear: this level of hostility doesn’t erupt out of nowhere. It grows in silence, festers in denial, and feeds off the normalisation of racist attitudes across Northern Ireland.

Here in Derry, we’ve also witnessed the consequences of this rising hate.

Young Black Irish TikTok creators have recently taken to social media to share their experiences of racism in their own hometowns – including right here in Derry. These are young people using their voices to spread joy, creativity, and connection – only to be met with online abuse simply because of their skin colour. Their comment sections are flooded with messages like “get a flight back to where you came from”, despite the fact that Ireland is their home. This kind of rhetoric isn’t just ignorant – it’s deeply harmful. It tells young people of colour that no matter how much they contribute, they will always be seen as outsiders. This should shame us.

What makes all of this worse is the deafening silence from political leaders. Their silence speaks volumes. It sends the message that racism can be tolerated – as long as it’s not too loud, too overt, or too politically inconvenient. But silence is not neutrality. It is complicity.

Derry knows this. Our history teaches us what happens when discrimination goes unchallenged. We are a city that has endured conflict, division, and pain—but also one that has risen up, again and again, in the name of peace and fairness. We must draw from that strength now.

This is not about left or right. It’s not about party lines. It’s about basic human decency. It’s about a mother who worries if her child will be treated fairly in school. A couple who hesitate to hold hands in public. A man who wonders whether walking home at night could make him a target. These are not abstract concerns. They are daily realities for people of colour in our city.

So what do we do? We start by speaking up – at the dinner table, on the bus, in council chambers, and in community halls. We challenge racist language, no matter how casual it sounds. We listen to those who experience racism and believe them when they tell us it’s real. We ask our leaders to do better – to not only condemn racism, but to act against it.

Schools must be supported to teach anti-racism from the earliest years. Businesses and organisations need to adopt clear policies and training. Local media must consider how their platforms can uplift, not endanger, marginalised voices. Above all, we must look inward. Because fighting racism isn’t only about pointing out others’ failures – it’s also about unlearning bias, acknowledging privilege, and being willing to grow.

Derry is better than this. We are stronger than hate, louder than bigotry, and braver than silence. Let’s prove it. Let’s be the city that stands up again—not just for the past we’ve endured, but for the future we deserve.

Let’s say it clearly, and together: racism has no place in Derry. Not now. Not ever.

- A Derry woman