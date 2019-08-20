Rainbow colours illuminate Council buildings for Foyle Pride

Derry City & Strabane District Council is lighting up in the colours of the rainbow for Foyle Pride - one of the biggest festivals of the year.

Council members voted to floodlight the offices and fly the flag of the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and other) movement from Council buildings before they rose for the summer.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “The LGBTQ+ community deserves for this Council area to cherish, protect and celebrate its diversity.

“We need to stand in solidarity with them, not only during Pride week, but throughout the entire year.”

She said lighting up in the rainbow colours would show the gay community that “we stand with you, we celebrate with you, we protest with you, and we light up our buildings for you.”

DUP Alderman Ryan McCready said his party would not support a motion calling for the lighting up of buildings but neither would they stand in its way.

He said: “You may not necessarily agree with the aforementioned group’s stand point or the way they want to run their lives but I’d certainly call for tolerance throughout.

“That’s why on this point we will not object to it. We will abstain in order for this to go through.”

People Before Profit Councillor Eamonn McCann said he wanted to pay tribute to Derry’s Pride pioneers.

“I’d like to mention a few names. Micheál Kerrigan and David McCartney came out in Derry in the early 1970s when that was very, very, very difficult.

“There wouldn’t be a Pride festival had it not been for that group of people.”