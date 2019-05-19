Ramadan challenge for Foyle Food Bank

With Derry’s Muslim community currently observing the holy month of Ramadan the North West Islamic Association (NWIA) is using the occasion to raise funds for the Foyle Food Bank.

For the third year running the association, which has its headquarters in Pennyburn, is inviting people from the local community to take part in a charity fasting challenge next week.

People are being invited to experience the challenge of going without food from dawn until sunset, a fast that is being observed by Muslims across the world throughout this month.

“We are raising money for the Foyle Food Bank through a sponsored fast to coincide with the month of Ramadan,” said a NWIA spokesperson.

“We are encouraging everyone to give it a go and help them out! In the past two years through the fasting challenge we were able to raise more than £2,200 from both the Muslim and non-Muslim community,” the association spokesperson added.

The fast will take place on Friday, May 24, and anyone can take part even if you can’t make it the whole way to sunset.

If it’s too difficult, then just fast as long as you can.

There are downloadable sponsorship forms that are available from the NWIA Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/nwia.org.uk/

And why not pass on the details of the fast to your friends and families and show them you’re up for the challenge!

You can hand over your donation during a breakfast event at the NWIA centre at Unit 3 Hyde Business Park in the Pennyburn Industrial on the day of the fast.

For further inquiries contact the NWIA via their Facebook page or by visiting their website at https://nwia.org.uk/