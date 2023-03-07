In 1981, a German company called ATW (Auto-Montan-Werke) arrived in the Inishowen town to manufacture an all-terrain vehicle called the Chico.

The news – and the jobs that were to come with it – was met with much delight in the town and was reported nationally.

It is understood the company intended on manufacturing thousands of the vehicles and create thousands of jobs. It is also understood that the Chico was primarily intended for use in developing countries. However, only around 100 -150 of them were made in Buncrana before production was ceased in 1984.

The Chico outside Crana Engineering.

Crana Engineering in Buncrana was one of the local companies that made parts for the vehicles. They have been searching for a Chico for many years, but as there are only a handful of them around the world, the search was not an easy one.

However, the company managed to source a Chico and last week, it was brought back to Buncrana.

George O’Hagan of Crana Engineering, told the Journal the vehicle is one of only three in Ireland, along with two others that were restored in Limerick and Co. Louth.

"When you go researching, you can only find maybe six or seven of them, but can’t find anymore. There’s one in South America and one in South Africa. We got this one in Germany. When the ATW company was going here, we made parts for them and that’s why we really wanted to get one. We’ve been looking for one for years and have gathered up brochures and bits and pieces about them. We don’t know for sure how many were made, but a good few local people worked in the company at the time and might have some more information. This one here was in constant use and we brought it over last Thursday.”

The Chico pictured outside Crana Engineering.