‘Re-register to be able to vote’ urges Derry Councillor

The SDLP Foyle candidate was speaking after the latest figures from the Electoral Office showed that 48.3% of those eligible in the constituency had re-registered so far.

Every ten years, the electoral register is expunged as part of the national canvass and everyone in the north is required to re-register to vote, even if they have been registered previously.

Councillor Tierney said: “Everyone in Derry knows about the struggle past generations went through to secure voting rights for everyone in the North. These rights were hard won and it’s disappointing to see that less than half of those eligible have thus far re-registered to vote.

Councillor Brian Tierney

“The best way to honour those that fought for us is to re-register and utilise our right to vote when the opportunity presents itself. Re-registering is a quick and easy process, it only takes five minutes and will secure your place on the electoral register for the next ten years.”