'REA-MAGINED' - The next instalment in the enduring story of Derry's Paul Casey and Chris Rea

As a young man growing up in Derry, Paul Casey used to ‘dream’ he would meet his musical idol, Chris Rea.

Not only did this come true, but the pair have also become firm friends and collaborators over the years.

This May 5, in Derry’s Millennium Forum, as part of the City of Derry Jazz Festival, Paul will pay wonderful homage to the legacy of 40-million-album-selling Chris Rea with an expertly-crafted show.

‘REA-MAGINED: Paul Casey plays the music of Chris Rea' features all the classic hits and has the firm blessing of Rea himself, who once described Casey as ‘like a younger brother’.

Chris Rea and Paul Casey at the King's Hall in Belfast in 1993.

A seminal figure in the history of modern guitar, Chris Rea is no longer touring. But his fans – and lovers of great music – can now enjoy a rare opportunity to witness his music live, like never before, as Casey ‘Rea-magines’ the classic hits.

It is a very eagerly-awaited gig, with fans travelling from all over the world to Derry so they can experience it.

Speaking to the Journal, Paul told how it was his father who first introduced him to Rea’s music.

"I grew up listening to the music of my Da’s record collection. He was listening to people like Dire Straits, Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac and Chris Rea’s music really stood out to me. I connected to the lyrics and I was able to go: ‘He’s singing about exactly how I feel.’

Inspired by his idol, Paul began playing slide-guitar at the age of 11 and as a young man would ‘dream’ of meeting Rea.

That dream came true via a rep from Warner Records, who Paul knew from his work in a record shop in Derry. He managed to get the young Paul backstage at a Chris Rea gig, where a life-long friendship was ignited.

"Chris was so kind and was fascinated that this kid from Northern Ireland was loved slide-guitar.”

A few years later, the same rep got Paul backstage again and, this time, the Derry man seized the opportunity to showcase his own music.

“I gave Chris my demo tape. One day, when I was still working in the music shop, I came back from lunch and the guys there said that my mother had phoned and Chris Rea had phoned the house. I thought it was a wind up. But, it wasn’t and he rang back the next day.”

Chris wanted Paul to go over to his studio in London, following which an enduring friendship and collaboration was formed.

Over the years they have worked in the studio, Paul joined Chris' band, and was also special guest in sold-out arenas across Europe.

It was Paul’s friend, well-known drummer Liam Bradley, who suggested they should perform a gig of Rea’s music.

"I thought about it and said it would be great to do it. It’s the music I’ve learned everything from. As it turned out, David McLaughlin in the Millennium Forum was interested in it and thought it would be a really good thing for the Jazz Festival.”

Chris himself also gave it his blessing.

“He’s very humble and asked why I wanted to do it. I told him it was because I love his music and it has influenced every musical decision I have ever made. I said I wouldn’t do it without his blessing and he replied: ‘You always have my blessing.’

Paul has never performed at the Jazz Festival before and said that, while he’s nervous, he’s also very excited.

He has a ‘fantastic’ hand-picked 8-piece band for REA-MAGINED, - ‘a who’s who of stellar musicians’ and a fabulous venue in the Forum.

He added: ““We’re putting together something that will deliver the hits, live, in a new way but always staying true to Chris’ incredible songwriting. We’re planning a big night – with a couple of surprises along the way!”

27 years on from a story that began in Derry – when Paul’s Mammy phoned More Than Music record store on Shipquay Street to say that Chris Rea had phoned his house in Carnhill – the city will now get to witness something truly unique.

Experience the next instalment in the story: from the guitar of Chris Rea… into the hands of Paul Casey. Tickets are available at millenniumforum.co.uk/whats-on/rea-magined