Registration open for Foyle Hospice's Christmas Day swim at Ludden Beach

Foyle Hospice announce the return of the Annual Christmas Day Swim at Ludden Beach, Donegal on 25th December 2023 at 11am.

Foyle Hospice Staff are asking the community to make a splash on Christmas Day for a good cause

The Christmas Day Swim has been an annual festive fundraising event that has become an integral part of the Foyle Hospice fundraising calendar, generating funds for specialist palliative care and support services for patients and their families.

A spokesperson for the Foyle Hospice said: “This event is a great way to support the Hospice while having fun and making your Christmas count.

“Throughout the years, people of all ages have pledged an hour on Christmas morning and jumped, dived and swam in the icy waves of Donegal, and everyone at Foyle Hospice is excited to see so many people continuing their tradition along with those starting a new one by joining in this year."

Foyle Hospice’s Noel McMonagle said: “We will be joined by Father Christmas himself to start off the day with a quick dip in the Swilly and then enjoy a hot drink of choice.

“This is a fun way to kick start your Christmas Day and help raise funds for your local Hospice, all monies raised will go to help provide end-of-life and palliative care in our community.

“We want to give special thanks to McCay Solicitors who are sponsoring our event this year, your support is very much appreciated.”